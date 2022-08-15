Tara Susan Henthorn, 68, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her residence. Born in Jersey City to the late Howard and Dorothy Henthorn, Tara grew up in Tappan, New York, and lived in Rockland and Pine Bush before recently moving to Middletown. She loved music and dancing and botany.

She is survived by her son, Rusty Mann, of Wurtsboro, New York; her daughters, Raven D. Otte of Wurtsboro, New York, Honore Mann of Montgomery, New York, and Freedom Jones of Oakman, Alabama; and her four grandchildren, Demi Rose Jones, Clayton Jones, III, Samuel Tubbs, and Jax Webb.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. A celebration of life for Tara will be held in the near future. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.