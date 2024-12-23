Terry Myslinski

Terry “Turk” Peter Myslinski of Vernon passed away peacefully at the Valley Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. He was 71.

Born to the late Stanley and Alice Myslinski in Sussex, he lived in the Sussex County area all of his life.

Turk was a heavy equipment operator for Richard J. Cosh Excavating for the past 40 years.

He was a loving and devoted brother, husband, father, uncle and grandfather whose presence touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

A lifelong member of the Pochuck Valley Fire Department, he served with distinction as chief in both 1984 and 1985. He was awarded Fireman of the Year in 1984 and 1993.

Turk also served as treasurer for the Vernon Township Fireman’s Relief Association for the past 25 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, finding joy in the outdoors. He also took great pride in his garden.

He was a fierce competitor in the Lake Panorama Holiday Lighting Contest.

Above all, Turk’s heart belonged to his family. He was a constant and unwavering presence in his grandchildren’s lives, cheering them on at every sporting event or school activity.

His wife, Susan, was the love of his life. Together they shared Atlantic City trips, weekend shopping sprees, family dinners and everything in between. The bond they shared was indescribable.

The word that best describes Turk is “selfless.” At any time, for any reason, if you needed him, he was there. His generosity, love and support knew no bounds and his legacy will be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed, but his memory and impact will live on in all of our hearts.

Turk was predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Edmund Karwowski; and sister-in-law, Pam Myslinski.

He was the loving husband of Susan Myslinski; devoted father of; Kimberly Bruno and her husband Michael of Vernon and Tracy Braden and her husband Geoffrey of Vernon; cherished grandfather of Kyla Bruno, Jaelyn Braden, Gavin Bruno and Aeriana Braden; dear brother of Judy Karwowski of South Plainfield, Jeanne Heimers and her husband Edward of Basking Ridge, Thomas Myslinski and his wife Brenda of Vernon, Janie King of Murray, Utah, and Timothy Myslinski of Vernon. Turk also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation and funeral were held Sunday, Dec. 22 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Turk’s memory may be made to the Pochuck Valley Fire Department, 13 Lake Wallkill Road, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com