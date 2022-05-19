Theodore A. Morrison, Sr., age 78 passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. Born and raised in Newark, Theodore moved to Sussex County in 1988. He had been employed as programmer for IBM before his retirement in 1992.

He was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and also the Knights of Columbus Third Degree. Theodore was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Morrison and his mother, Ruth (Williams) and her second husband, Henry Jenkins. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mildred (Henderson); his sons, Theodore A. Morrison, II and his wife Alisha of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Mark Morrison and his wife Chatone of Columbia, Maryland; his daughters, Danielle Morrison, of Montague, Valerie Morrison of West Orange, and Karen Morrison of Bound Brook; and six grandchildren, Marcus, Brooklynn, Katelin, Levi, Victoria and Michael.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Theodore’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.