Theresa Morse of Highland Lakes passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at her residence with her devoted husband, Joe, by her side after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for the past few years. She was 60.

Born in Englewood, Theresa grew up in Haskell before moving to the Highland Lakes section of Vernon in 2005.

She had worked in the deli department at the Acme Supermarket in Vernon for many years before retiring.

Theresa loved attending tricky trays, watching the San Francisco 49ers and spending time with her husband.

Not too long ago, they went to Las Vegas, and she had the time of her life there with her husband.

She was predeceased by her mother, Evelyn A. (Trimmer) O’Connell.

Theresa is survived by her doting husband of 25 years, Joseph; her father, John J. O’Connell of Dunedin, Fla.; her brother, Edward O’Connell of Allendale; her niece, Samantha; and her nephew, baby Eddie.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com