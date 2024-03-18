Theresa Saurer

Theresa R. Saurer of Frankford passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center. She was 94.

Born in Genthin, Kreis Magdenburg, Germany, to the late Rudolf and Marie Helene (Kahoun) Sommer, Theresa lived in Austria before coming to the United States on the Queen Mary in 1954.

She lived in North Bergen until moving to Sussex County in 1989.

She was an advocate of animals and was an active member of the Friends of Animals in Hudson County.

Besides her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her son, Otto Edward Saurer, in 2019 and her daughter Elizabeth Saurer in 2011.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 69 years, Otto A. Saurer; her daughters, Ingrid T. Saurer and her husband John “Jack” Nevadomski and Rosemary I. Saurer; her sister, Frieda Maher; her grandchildren, Otto and his wife Sigal, Isabella, Delia, Russell, Jenessa, Joseph and Jason; and her great-grandson, Elias.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Theresa’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Friends of Animals, 777 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820.

Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.

