Thomas Li Trenta

Wantage /
| 06 Jan 2023 | 06:28
Thomas Paul Li Trenta of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 69.

Born in Manhattan to the late Paul and Gloria Li Trenta, he was a lifelong athletic champion, master plumber, New York Yankees fan and ballbuster.

He is survived by his children, Thomas R., Catie, Joseph, Paul and Heidi; brother, Gary; sisters, Paula, Janice and Gena; grandchildren, Marvin, Tilly and Ellie; and his beloved gal, Lisa LaBelle.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com