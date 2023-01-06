Thomas Li Trenta

Thomas Paul Li Trenta of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 69.

Born in Manhattan to the late Paul and Gloria Li Trenta, he was a lifelong athletic champion, master plumber, New York Yankees fan and ballbuster.

He is survived by his children, Thomas R., Catie, Joseph, Paul and Heidi; brother, Gary; sisters, Paula, Janice and Gena; grandchildren, Marvin, Tilly and Ellie; and his beloved gal, Lisa LaBelle.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 7 p.m.

