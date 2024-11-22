Thomas Parks

Thomas E. Parks of Glenwood passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 67.

Born to the late Everitt and Enid (Curtis) Parks, Tom grew up in Pequannock. He enjoyed playing trumpet in the marching band in high school, where he was very active.

Tom was self-employed as a handyman and was gifted in his craft, even building his custom home in 1984 in Glenwood.

He loved the outdoors and working in his yard. Tom also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his son, Derek.

Predeceased by his parents, Tom is survived by his wife, Karla (Vollmers) Parks. He was the dear father of Derek Parks and his wife Danielle; loving grandfather of Logan and Rory Parks; and brother of Pam Parks and Pat Gries.

Cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.