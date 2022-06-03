Thomas “Tom” Arthur Johnson, 67, of Raleigh, NC, entered the arms of Jesus Christ on Friday morning, May 13, 2022.Tom was born on April 26, 1955, in Sussex, N.J., to Donald E. and Caroline (Kotnok) Johnson. He was the second of four boys.

Tom had an interest in journalism and media, and carried that into college, where he graduated from Western Kentucky University. He also had an interest in public speaking, and was active in Toastmasters, International in North Carolina. For fun, he enjoyed bowling, and ballroom dancing.

Even with the different interests, Tom’s life finally became complete when he trusted in the work of Jesus Christ in the early 2000s. As a result, he has now left the pain and illness of this 67-year-old body to have a new body and to enjoy being together with Jesus until the end of time! We look forward to seeing him again one day!

Tom has left many memories behind to the special woman in his life, Marcia Lancaster, and to his brothers Roger, Donald (wife Debbie), and Mark (wife Donna). Also remembering Tom are nephews Roger Johnson, Jr., (wife Mona), Donald Johnson III (wife Jessica), Eric Johnson (wife Jessica), Stephen Johnson (wife Libby), and niece, Rachel Johnson, along with some great-nephews, a great-niece and lots of cousins, friends, and fellow church members. A small family service will be held at a future date.