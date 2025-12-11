Thomas W. Geary

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and brother Thomas William Geary. Tom passed on Nov. 26, 2025, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family & friends. Tom left behind his wife of 48 years, Alice Crane Geary, his four children, Tom and his wife, Kathleen, Kelly and her husband, Mike Frederickson, Matt & his wife, Juliann, along with Megan & her husband Matt Ross.

Tom was born on Aug. 3, 1958, in Paterson, N.J. He grew up in Midland Park, NJ before moving to the Glenwood section of Vernon, NJ in 1993. After completing Engine City Technical Institute in 1978, Tom was employed as a diesel mechanic for North Jersey Truck Center. He worked his way up to the position of warranty manager, remaining at North Jersey Truck Center for 47 years.

Tom adored his family, especially his 10 grandchildren. He attended every sporting event, dance recital and concert that his grands were involved in. He cherished one-on-one time with the kids as well, assisting with woodworking projects, car repairs, home projects & anything else needed. He always made himself available to teach & support each endeavor. Tom especially loved family boat excursions on his pontoon boat in Greenwood Lake and riding his motorcycle. He immensely enjoyed family vacations to the Outer Banks, Ocean City, MD & Long Beach Island. He also loved hosting holidays & family events in their home.

Tom was never defined by a loud presence, providing instead a steady resilience & unwavering reliability that would offer comfort & calm fears. Selflessness was his virtue with an enduring commitment to his loved ones. Tom touched so many lives & will be deeply missed by all.

Cremation was held privately.