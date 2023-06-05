Trina De Roo, formally of Vernon, passed away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Valley Hospital, Ridgewood. She was 93.

Born in Clifton to the late George and Gertrude Van Althuis, Trina spent the majority of her life in Vernon before moving to Wycoff six months ago.

Trina, along with her brothers William and Edward Van Althuis, purchased Dagmar Dale Farms, Sussex, from their father, George Van Althuis. As partner, Trina took care of the bookkeeping for the Van Althuis family farm until her retirement in 1982.

A longtime member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church, Trina devoted herself to caring for others. She spent 25 years volunteering for World Renew after natural disasters, as a member of Ora et Labora and Woman’s Missionary Union and at other charitable church events.

She loved knitting baby blankets, which she donated to Cary, Miss., for unwed mothers in need. She also enjoyed quilting beautiful blankets and wall hangings for her loved ones.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, watching the birds, and, above all, spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Alfred Muller; her beloved two sons, Kenneth and Dean Muller; her beloved grandson, Jason Postma; and her beloved great-grandson, Conner Whyte.

Trina is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Albert De Roo, and her loving and cherished children Sharon (Dirk) Postma, Carol (George) Munniksma, George (Leona) Muller and Gregory (Josephine) Muller. She was the loving stepmother of Wanda (Jerry) Vogel, Linda (Mark) Everett, Donna De Roo, Barbara (Harold) Kuipers and Brenda (Ray) Cornetto and adoring grandmother to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive their friends at the Sussex Christian Reformed Church on Friday, June 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the church. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trina’s memory to Sussex Christian Reformed Church, to the Sussex Christian School (sussexcrc.org) or to World Renew, 8970 Byron Commerce Drive SE, Byron Center, MI 49315-7400.

The funeral is under the care of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com