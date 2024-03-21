Tyler Simpson

Tyler L. Simpson of Vernon passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024. He was 28.

Born in Hackettstown to Lawrence and Amy (Nixon) Simpson, Tyler was a lifelong resident of Vernon. He was a 2014 graduate of Vernon Township High School.

A skilled craftsman, Tyler owned and operated Simpson’s Small Engine and Repairs. He had a talent for carpentry, roofing, siding, windows and anything with an engine.

He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Predeceased by his grandmother, Barbara Simpson; grandparents, Richard and Mae Nixon; cousin Ryan Simpson; and aunt Sally Deutsch, Tyler is survived by his parents, Lawrence and Amy (Nixon) Simpson; grandfather, Leslie Simpson; uncles, Rick and Don Simpson; aunts, Lil and Dorothy; as well as his many loving cousins.

A visitation for Tyler will be held Friday, March 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon. A funeral will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com