Urszula Hulbert of Vernon passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Newton Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

Born in Brauweiler, Germany, to Edmund and Mary Graczyk, Urszula immigrated to the United States as a young child.

She grew up in the Bronx before getting married and moving to Waldwick.

Urszula moved to Vernon to be with her family in 2016.

During her retirement, she enjoyed spending time at the Vernon Senior Center, where she was known as the “Terminator” in shuffleboard. She made many beautiful friendships and enjoyed her time there.

In her free time, Urszula enjoyed crocheting, coloring and painting ceramics.

Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and cheering on all of their accomplishments; nothing brought her more joy.

Urszula was predeceased by her parents, Edmund Graczyk and Mary Hodos Graczyk, and her brother, Edmund Graczyk.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Waller, and her husband, Eric Waller, and her beloved grandchildren; Faith, Eric and Hope Waller.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mahwah Cemetery, 100 Island Road.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com