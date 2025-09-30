Wade Howell

Wade C. Howell of New York City peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Mount Sinai Hospital. He was 56.

Born in Sussex, Wade graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School in 1987.

He attended Bridgewater College, where he studied history and French, and graduated from Rutgers University in 1991, receiving a Bachelor of Arts, studying French, Russian and Spanish.

Wade graduated with a MBA in international business at New York University in 1995.

He loved New York City, Broadway and all that the city had to offer. Moving there 25 years ago, he became well-adjusted to city life and many of his friends named him the “honorary mayor of New York” since he took pride in being the tour guide to all his friends and family who visited.

Wade loved to travel and was fortunate to have been able to venture to many desirable destinations, such as France, Australia, Greece, Germany and Tahiti. He traveled all over Europe.

He loved playing cards and was an avid bowler. Wade also had an adventurous side and enjoyed hiking, rock climbing and acting in community theater.

He treasured his family and friends and enjoyed entertaining them. He would spend hours cooking and baking to make his guests feel welcome and special while serving his culinary creations.

He is survived by his father, Wayne C. Howell, and his wife, Judith, of Wantage; his mother, Sandra (Hulit) Anderson, and her husband, James of Wheatland, Wyo.; his siblings, PJ Howell, his significant other Laurie Clark and her daughter Jessica Herman of Unionville, N.Y., Clark Howell and his wife Victoria of Wantage, Kelly Lowin and her husband Tim of Wantage, Josh Howell and his wife Sonja of Elkland, Pa., and Rebecca Nelson and her husband Chris of Fleetwood, Pa.; and his nieces and nephews, Connor, William, Jack, Travis, Grace, Sophia, Jonah, Otto, Henry and Levi; and many cherished cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 County Route 519, Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Beemerville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Saturday before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Wade Howell’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com