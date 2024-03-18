Walter Strick Sr.

Walter John Strick Sr. of Wantage passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 67.

Born in Denville to the late Robert E. and Emily M. (Wagner) Strick, Wally lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He started his working career with Baldwin Sanitation in Vernon, then went on to his employment at Waste Management as a driver and lifter for 30 years before retiring.

Wally always had a smile on his face and enjoyed fishing and having fun with his family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his dear friends, Rick and Jamie Bennett of Pulaski, N.Y., a place he called his second home. He made many friends there and his absence will be truly felt by all of them.

Besides his parents, Wally was predeceased by his son Jason R. Strick in 2015; his daughter, Hope M. Strick, in 2014; and his siblings, Louie, Ricky and Nancy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cindy L. (Gunderman) Strick; his son, Walter “Wally” Strick Jr. of Wantage; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help defray the funeral expenses.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com