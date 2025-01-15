Walter Vuurens

Walter P. Vuurens of Sussex passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at JFK University Medical Center in Edison. He was 89.

Born in Paterson to Peter and Julia Vuurens, Walter lived in Oakland for 49 years, then in Wayne before moving to Sussex.

After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.

Walter was a self-employed contractor, owning and operating Vuurens Carpentry in Oakland before his retirement.

Along with his wife, he was an active member of the Abundant Life Reformed Church in Wyckoff and was a member of the choir.

Besides his parents, Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Anita (Sweetman); his daughter, Cathy Dianuzzio; and his sister, Jules VanOstenbridge.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Vuurens of Sussex and Bruce Vuurens of Lodi, and his four grandchildren, Nicholas, Daniel, Kaly and Brett.

A private family burial of Walter and Anita’s ashes will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, where they will be laid to rest with their loving daughter.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com