Waltraud Maria Weyh

Waltraud Maria “Ahrendt” Weyh of Germany passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024. She was 83.

She was born in Maehrisch Trubau, Sudetenland, to Karl and Maria (Hantl) Langer.

During World War II, she was displaced at the age of 4 and as a refugee moved to Germany.

She went to school, where she was educated in economics. After her schooling, she went to work for a large manufacturing company that made pumps and valves, known as KSB, in Pegnitz, Germany.

She adored her family and took pride in raising her children. She continued to enjoy spending time with family and had a close relationship with her grandchildren, whom she visited often in the United States.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Hermann Weyh, in 1986.

She is survived by her son, Martin Weyh and his wife Margit of Germany; her daughter, Christine Ahrendt and her husband Steven of Wantage; her brother, Heribert Langer and his late wife Elisabeth of Germany; her sister, Ilse Roith and her husband Oswald of Germany; and her two grandchildren, Maximilan and Lilly Ahrendt of Wantage.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Private inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage.

