Waneda Rugg

Waneda J. Rugg of Vernon passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 95.

Born in Addison Township, Pa., to the late John and Mary (Knox) Colflesh, Mrs. Rugg graduated from Confluence High School.

Waneda married Floyd W. Rugg on June 16, 1949.

She enjoyed working as a nurse’s aide for many years at Long Island Hospital in Boston until her retirement. After retirement, she cared for people in their homes.

Waneda was a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma.

She was always active in her church since she was a young girl and was a member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Waneda also enjoyed many activities through the years, including sewing, crocheting, ceramics, quilting, gardening and traveling. She even visited Israel and cherished her memories from that visit.

Waneda also loved lighthouses, butterflies and flowers and cherished her pet doggies, Peaches, GiGi and Boomer.

Besides her parents, Waneda was predeceased by her husband, Floyd W. Rugg on Dec. 10, 2013; her brothers, Ronald, Paul, Victor, Dale and Daniel Colflesh; her sisters, Carrie (Colflesh) Weimer and Lois Mae (Colflesh) Braid; and her son who passed away in infancy, Daniel James Rugg.

She is survived by her daughter Judith A. Tichnor and her husband James of Vernon; her son, Daniel James II and his wife Joanne Rugg of Weymouth, Mass.; her daughter Janet Smith of Quincy, Mass.; her grandchildren, Tonya and her husband Clarke, Angela and her husband Jack, Danielle and her husband Robert, Michelle and her husband Lucus, Ronald and Jarrett Smith; her seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday before the service from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Virtual services will be available for those unable to attend Waneda’s service. The link is https://youtube.com/live/JX0hVEQgPXc?feature=share

Interment will be at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, Mass., at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Waneda’s memory to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, Missionaries, 3188 State Route 94, Franklin, NJ 07416.

