Wavyna Fountaine

Wavyna “Wave” Fountaine, formerly of Sussex, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at the Forest Manor Nursing Home in Hope. She was 99.

Wave was born Berkshire, Vt., to the late Frank and Sussie (Kirby) Griffiths.

She retired from Rockaway Sales in Franklin, where she worked as a toy buyer and department manager for 35 years.

She loved making quilts, crocheting and knitting.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Fountaine, in 2012; daughter Muriel Card; sisters Beverly Pollander and Ordina Walton; and brothers Augustus and Harold Griffiths, Wave is survived by her daughter, Wanda Fountaine; brother, Virgil Griffiths and his wife Kathy; sister, Gail Brooks and husband Danny; grandchildren Jon Card and James Card and his wife Erin; and great-grandchildren Aidan, Lillian, Madison and John Card. She is also survived by her loving son-in-law, John Card.

A Memorial Mass for Wave will be held on Friday, March 17 at 11 a.m. at the St. Monica’s RC Church in Sussex. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com