Wayne Edward Scovell, Sr., 85, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away August 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving wife and their fur babies. He was born in Elmira, NY, the son of C. Laurence and Margaret Jones Scovell.

He moved to Florida 30+ years ago from Vernon, New Jersey.

He is predeceased by his parents, first wife Janet V. Kazmierski, son Wayne Jr., and brothers Laurence Scovell and Robert Hruby. He is survived by his second wife Edith Flynn Scovell; sister Peggy Waldorf; brothers William Asch and Ronald Hruby; sons Lawrence (Laura) and Daniel (Susan); daughter Victoria (Michael); step children Lauren Flynn, Meredith Stabe (Lee), and Noelle Rivas (Mark); grandchildren Kayla Gunes, Cristian Scovell, Johnathan Tibbetts, Jessica Scovell, Joshua Tibbetts, Paige Scovell, Mace Scovell, Noah Tibbetts, Catherine Stabe, Julianne Tibbetts, Blaine Stabe, and Benjamin Tibbetts; Olivia Gunes, his great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Services will be held at St. Francis de Sales RC in Vernon, NJ, on September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest at the Glenwood Cemetery in Vernon, NJ.

Wayne was a proud marine where he served as a tank commander. After the military he worked in sales throughout his whole career, retiring from Scovell Sales Associates in 2019. In retirement he continued to serve his community where he supported local blood drives (Gallon+ Club) and volunteered at the local hospital. Wayne was a devoted Catholic and a life member of the Knights of Columbus. He was as dedicated to animals as he was to people. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to K9s for Warriors (k9sforwarriors.org) or to HPH Hospice (chaptershealth.org).