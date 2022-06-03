Wayne Jacobus died peacefully on May 25, 2022 at his home in Delaware; he was 84. Wayne was born on August 14, 1937 to Ed and Alice (Courtright) Jacobus, in Colesville, N.J., and spent most of his life in Wantage, NJ. Wayne was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, a graduate of Sussex High School (1956), an army veteran and held an associates degree from Orange County Community College.

Wayne was a sales rep for Ames Rubber for 31 years, before becoming self employed as a sales rep. Wayne enjoyed hunting and coached sports, including Little League baseball in Wantage and swimming at High Point Regional High School. He served on the Board of Education of Sussex-Wantage and High Point Regional as well as on the Wantage Township Recreation Commission.

Wayne leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 27 years Yolanda (Chiriaco) Ross Jacobus; three children, Tom Jacobus of Dingman’s Ferry, Penn., Terri (Jacobus) Peter and her husband Rich of Milford, Penn., and Tabitha (Jacobus) Brandt and her husband Ken of Fl.; and his stepson William Hillier of Oak Forest, Illinois.

He was a beloved grandpa to Erika (Peter) Adames and her husband Matt, Austin Peter and his wife Barbra, Collin (Deans) Brandt, Alexia (Brandt) Mendoza and her husband Gabe, Isaiah and Rianne Brandt, Adam Hillier and his wife Kelli, and Matthew and his wife Jennifer Hillier. He had seven great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may gather to celebrate Wayne’s life at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex N.J., on June 11, 2022 at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. An internment will follow immediately at Clove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers Wayne wished that donations would be made to Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St., Sussex, NJ 07461, and to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriot’s Way, Milford, DE 19963, in his memory. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonsussexfuneralhome.com.