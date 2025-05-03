Wayne W. Vaughn of Vernon entered into rest on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at home. He was 88.

The son of Charles and Theodora Storms Vaughn, he was born on March 27, 1937, in Warwick, N.Y.

Wayne owned and operated a horse farm as well as Wayne Vaughn Backhoe Service.

Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Norma “Kay” Vaughn, and son-in-law, Barry.

He is survived by daughter, Ronni Lapp; granddaughter, Megan Smith and husband Jason; grandson, Robert and his fiancé Maggie; great-granddaughter, Paisley Jaye Smith; along with several cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route 1, Pine Island, N.Y. Graveside services will be held afterg the visitation at the Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 236, Vernon, NJ 07462.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, go to purtafuneralhome.com