Wieslawa Adamkiewicz

Wieslawa Irena Adamkiewicz of Sussex passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, at Hackensack University Medical Center. She was 55.

Born and raised in Bartoszyce, Poland, Wieslawa moved to the United States in 1993 and lived in Bergen and Passaic counties until moving to Sussex in 2018.

She enjoyed gardening, hiking and spending time in nature with her children while teaching them about foraging for mushrooms, berries and herbs.

Wieslawa was a loving mother and homemaker who also enjoyed baking, knitting and crocheting.

She was predeceased by her mother, Teresa (Turek) Jankowska.

She is survived by her brother, Waldemar “Waldek” Jankowski of Bartoszyce, Poland; her children, Alicja T. Adamkiewicz of Sussex, Patryk J. Adamkiewicz of Sussex, Lukasz D. Adamkiewicz and his wife Karolina Adamkiewicz of Wallington; and her grandchildren, Liam and Lilly.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.

