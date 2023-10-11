William Bailey

William “Bill” Raymond Bailey of Stockholm passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. He was 78.

Born to Cullis and Anna Bailey in Nutley, he grew up in the Deer Lake section of Branchville, then lived in West Paterson before moving to the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon 53 years ago.

Bill was a 1963 graduate of Newton High School, then served with the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He worked in the auto parts industry, then owned and operated Turnpike Auto Supply in Pompton Plains. He later worked for the Wayne Water Pollution Control Plant for 23 years.

Finally, Bill worked part-time as an electrical associate at Home Depot in Riverdale until his passing.

He was an active member of the Christian Faith Fellowship Church, Hardyston, and served as president of the Vernon Recreation Department and the Lincoln Park Men’s Softball League.

He was a member of the Vernon VFW Post #8441 and was an avid snowmobiler and the oldest member of the Lower 48 Powder Team.

A life member of the NRA, he enjoyed shooting at Cherry Ridge in Vernon.

He was most proud of his family above all else. His favorite times were spent with family and friends and their Bassett Hound, Molly.

Bill was predeceased by four brothers and sisters, Thomas Bailey, Patricia Strand, Robert Bailey and Kay Burns.

He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Bethanne Bailey (m.Zuberer) of Stockholm; devoted father of David W. Bailey and his wife Susann of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., and Maureen T. van Wagner and her husband Jeffrey of Anchorage, Alaska. He also was survived by his grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Emily and Dominick; brother, Christopher Bailey of Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services under the direction of F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

The memorial service was Oct. 8 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Memorial gifts to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 Route 94, Franklin, NJ 07416 would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com