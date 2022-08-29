William “Bill” Frappier, 68, passed away unexpectedly at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, Salisbury, Maryland, on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Born to Germain and Rose Frappier in Englewood, NJ, he had lived in Bergen County then Glenwood, NJ, before moving to Rhodesdale, Maryland, this year.

Bill worked in the produce department of Grand Union then Stop N Shop for many years before retiring. Bill took great joy in hunting and was an avid NY Giants and NY Yankee fan.

Bill is the beloved husband for 29 years of Nancy Frappier (nee Greco) of Rhodesdale; devoted father of Cory Frappier and his wife, Jaime of Vernon, NJ; loving grandfather of Adriana and Gianna; dear brother of Gerald Frappier and his wife of Bergenfield, NJ, Michele Capalbo and her husband of Dumont, NJ, and Denise Conner and her husband of Bergenfield, NJ; and cherished by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.