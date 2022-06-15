William “Billy” S. Lamphear, 47, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was predeceased by his sister, Samantha.

Billy is the beloved son of Joan and Bill, of Hewitt, N.J.; the dear brother of Bryan (Erica) and Megan (Mike) Solicito; the “fun” uncle of twins, Delaney and Kyle, McKenna and Connor Lamphear, and Maggie; and twins Walter and Annie Solicito.

The family appreciates their Privacy at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.