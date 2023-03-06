William “Butler” Klecha of Wantage peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.

Born in Sussex to the late John and Dorothy (Williams) Klecha, Butler lived in Sussex County all of his life. He grew up on a farm and quickly showed how mischievous he could be in his younger years.

As he got older, Butler maintained his sense of humor and wit and befriended many people that he truly loved to be around.

Butler enjoyed playing the drums and played with the bands Harmony and Rico and the Mudsharks for many years. You could see them play at the former Dale’s and Robin’s Nest as well as many wedding venues.

He was a carpenter by trade and was a true craftsman.

Besides his parents, Butler was predeceased by his brother, Tom Klecha. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudia (Iliff); his children, Michelle McDole and her husband Barry of Wantage, Vicki Klecha of Dingmans, Pa., and Adam Klecha and his wife Sue of Enfield, Conn.; his sister, Maryann Davidowsky and her husband Jeff of Wantage; and his grandchildren, Jill Smith and her husband Damien, Stevie Derrin and her husband Paul, and Jesse McDole.

Butler was loved by so many friends and will be missed by them tremendously. For all who knew Butler well, his last saying to everyone he loved, “God bless me first, then you.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 209 Route 206, Branchville. Interment will immediately follow at Beemerville Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in William J. Klecha’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com