The family of William E. Bryan of Warwick, N.Y., announced his passing on Feb. 18, 2026, at the age of 91. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of William E. Bryan and Mary (née Hartl) Bryan.



Bill was the Director of Pensions and Benefits for Western Union in Upper Saddle River, N.J., prior to his retirement. He later enjoyed a second career in the same capacity at Alumax Corporation.

He was a long-standing member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge No. 2236, West Milford, N.J.

Bill was deeply devoted to music throughout his life. He performed with the Bloomingdale Coronet Band, Ramsey Wind Symphony, Franklin Band, and the North Jersey Concert Band, playing both the trumpet and the euphonium. He also played with the Vernon High School Orchestra, performing for theatrical productions directed by his granddaughter.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Marilyn (née Schroeder) Bryan; his four daughters: Debbie Van Zile and her husband Barry; Gloria Williams and her husband Mark; Denyse Todd and her husband Jim; and Kimberly Lasalandra and her husband Nick. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Lindsay, Blake, Chad, Delaina, André, Elizabeth, James, Gillian, Craig, Giovanni, Marilyn, and Martino; and his great-grandchildren: McKenna, Jack, Henry, Cooper, Julian, Jaeden, Eli, Zoey, Cassandra, and Francesca. He was predeceased by his grandson, Monroe Williams.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y., followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery’s Cremation Garden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com, or mail a condolence card to the funeral home, and it will be forwarded to the family.