William Fagnan

William “Bill” Fagnan of Vernon, formerly of Westwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Morristown Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his side after a brief illness. He was 69.

Born in Lackawanna, N.Y., to the late Charles and Annabelle Fagnan, Bill was a service manager with Grand Prize Auto in Nanuet, N.Y.

He had proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era.

In his free time, Bill could be found spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored.

He loved fishing even though he couldn’t catch a fish.

Bill enjoyed and appreciated the beauty of all flowers and working in the yard.

Predeceased by his parents; sister Linda Rubeck; and in-laws, Ruth and George Munderville, Bill was the beloved husband of Deborah; dearest father of Matthew Fagnan and his wife, Danielle; cherished grandfather of Thea and Odin Fagnan; dear brother of Gayle Fagnan and brother-in-law of Dennis Rubeck; and much loved nephew of Mary (Mark) Konieczny and Elmer (Marlene) McSkimming. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends July 6 at Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon. A Mass of Christian burial was July 7 at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church. Burial followed at Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.