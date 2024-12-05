William “Bill” Heine of Vernon passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2024, at home surrounded by his loving wife and his beloved puppies and kittens after a long and courageously fought battle. He was 70.

Bill was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Paterson to Carolyn (Post) and Henry Heine, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother Charles Heine.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a motorcycle and car enthusiast.

Bill loved animals. His favorite activity was to spend time with his pets, who provided him with hours of enjoyment.

He adored his wife, Nancy, who was the love of his life.

Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Nancy Tolosky-Heine, and his dogs and cats, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Lynne); sister, Sandra Heine; sistesr-in-law, Eileen (Paul) Eversley and Mary Heine; nieces and nephews Bryan Heine (Tori), Damon Heine, Erin (Tim) Roock, Kristin Gemski, Maeghan (Kenneth) Marion and Lauren (Josh) Rosenberg; great-nephews, Zakary Heine and Luke Marion; and great-nieces, Morgan, Shannon and Katelyn Roock, Katelyn and Anna Gemski, Dakota and Brooke Marion, and Ava Rosenberg, whose pictures and videos always brought a smile to his face.

The family of William Heine would like to send their sincerest thanks to the medical and nursing staff at St. Anthony’s ICU, Garnet Health Medical Center 2S and 3N, Good Samaritan Hospital CCU/PCU and the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey Home Care and Hospice for your care and compassion during this exceedingly tough time.

A special note of thanks to the Vernon Police Department, Vernon EMS, Glenwood Ambulance, Vernon Fire Department and Empress Ambulance for your service and dedication to the community.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, Dec. 6 at Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, N.Y., from 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Vernon Animal Shelter, 3 Riggs Way, Vernon, NJ 07462 in Bill’s name in honor of his love for animals.