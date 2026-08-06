William J. LaSala, age 46, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2026. Born in Wayne, William was a graduate of High Point Regional High School, where he was an accomplished all-star wrestler. William enjoyed an active life and had a love for skateboarding and snowboarding. His greatest passion, however, was music. He had an extensive collection of guitars and found great enjoyment in his love of music. William also worked as a prep cook at the Early American Tavern, where he was a valued member of the kitchen staff. He was also a Bud Master. William will be deeply missed by his parents, William J. LaSala and Deborah (Hosier) LaSala; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and all who knew and loved him. William will be remembered for his many passions, his individuality, and the special place he held in the hearts of those who loved him. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Fuenral Home, 31 Bank Street, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.