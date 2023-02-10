William Wesloske

William “Bill” Wesloske of Vernon passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.

Born in Sussex to the late Bennett and Jane (Blazeski) Wesloske, Bill was a lifelong resident of Vernon Township.

He served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 during the Vietnam era.

He had been a self-employed mechanic, owning and operating B.W. Automotive in the Sussex and Vernon area, and retired from Sparta Redi-Mix after working there for 25 years.

After his retirement, he started his “hobby job” with his cousin Alex Kocot at Harvest Queen Farms in Florida, N.Y. He enjoyed working on the tractors and trucks on the farm.

Bill also loved working on his ‘49 Chevy pickup, hunting, fishing, RVing, boating and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcia (Balinski); his sons, Bill Jr. and his wife Cindy (Burhans) Wesloske of Vernon, Tim and his wife Melanie (Lacey) Wesloske of Warwick, N.Y., Michael and his wife Erin (McKenna) Wesloske of Wantage, and Tom Wesloske of Vernon; his sister, Barbara Bennett of Sussex; and his grandchildren, Emily, Brittnay, Alicja, Will, Lacey and Logan.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11at 2 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill’s name to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com