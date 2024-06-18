6 bank branches in county to close

After closing its merger with Lakeland Bank last month, Provident Bank said it will close six branches in Sussex County.

The bank is closing a total of 22 branches because of “their close proximity to another branch.”

Branches will close in Augusta, Franklin, Newton, Sparta, Vernon and Wantage.

Consolidations will begin Aug. 29, the company said.

As of Sept. 3, “our customers may also bank at any of Provident’s 140 branches across our newly expanded network or through our ProvidentConnect Online Banking and Mobile Banking platforms.”

However, Lakeland customers now may withdraw cash from their Lakeland accounts at any Provident ATM with no surcharge.

With the addition of Lakeland, Provident has $25 billion in assets and more than 140 branches and becomes the second-largest New Jersey-based bank.

Its branches range from eastern Pennsylvania to Long Island.