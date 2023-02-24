A must-see newly renovated home in Highland Lakes

You won’t believe your eyes when you see this sweet Highland Lakes listing.

It’s totally renovated with a new roof with extra insulation. In fact, the entire home has been fully insulated and that’s impressive with the current high cost of home heating.

The bathroom is beautifully updated, and the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and an island.

Much tender loving care has gone into this home, with shiny new hardwood floors, new tongue-and-groove wooden walls and a new exterior paint job.

A lovely living room boasts cathedral ceilings with motorized skylights and a stone fireplace with a heatilator.

The dining room is surrounded by windows perfectly displaying the bucolic views of the neighborhood.

Two bedrooms complete the home layout.

This is a unique property at .60 acre, square, flat, over-sized and ideally positioned for possible future expansion.

The home is definitely move-in condition, with the advantage of seven beaches on five lakes.