Adorable cape-style home that’s more than meets the eye

Welcome home to wonderful! This expanded cape is the cream of the puff! Your long search for the perfect home is finally over because this one truly has it all! A stunner of a living room with hardwood floors and a big bay window, a large kitchen with a butler’s pantry, breakfast bar and double convection oven leads to a dining room with hardwood floors and sliders to the deck and an even more stunning back yard. There are four bedrooms and two updated baths. The large primary bedroom includes two walk-in closets and a sitting room. This home also has the room to entertain, with a finished basement that includes a built-in wet bar, mini fridge and sliders to a covered patio.

With .23 acres of land backing up to state park land, it feels like so much more! Here you have the trees at your back with a picture-perfect property and a gorgeous home that makes you feel welcomed every time you walk through its doors. All this, plus a one-car garage! Come and enjoy all that the Barry Lakes section of Vernon has to offer! A tight-knit community with lake privileges and access to a playground and club house included in your low annual dues. There is much to enjoy here! A family room, one-car attached garage, patio area and storage shed are among the amenities here. Contact Kristi Anderson at 973-814-7344 and make an appointment because at this price point, this home is sure to be going, going gone!