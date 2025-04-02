Almost-new ranch house

Built in 2024, this eight-room ranch-style home in the Glenwood section of Vernon Township is simply gorgeous.

With three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, it’s convenient one-floor living.

The combination of wood floors and carpeting projects a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Three sets of sliding glass doors make for exceptional mountain views from the deck.

A full basement provides storage plus possible future plans while a spacious family room on the lower level features comfort and relaxation.

You’ll love the convenience of the two-car garage.

On almost one acre, the location is exceptional, being near the high school, the Appalachian Trail and the Warwick, N.Y., border.

Almost new and waiting for that right buyer.