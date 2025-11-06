Beautiful home with unbelievable updates, features

Updated and immaculate, this classic colonial is nestled on a cul-de-sac in Vernon’s Storm Estates neighborhood. With four bedrooms and three baths, this listing provides spacious room for all and just about every upgrade and feature imaginable.

From granite kitchen countertops to a new primary bath, to an outdoor waterfall and pond. Everything has been masterfully realized. Top notch appliances, a neutral freshly painted living area and the Anthony Silva custom designed in-ground pool with automatic vacuum will impress the savvy home buyer.

With a $50,000 price drop, this classic home should be at the top of your wish list for the upcoming holiday season.