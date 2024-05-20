Beautiful, immaculate Colonial

Nestled on a serene cul-de-sac, this home is in a great location close to Route 23 and local schools.

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath offers a generous living room and family room with a wood-burning fireplace.

A lovely dining room leads to a three-season room surrounded by nature.

The heart of the home is actually the spacious chef’s kitchen, highlighting a gourmet gas stove with a hot water pot filler and huge island perfect for entertaining.

Natural gas will warm you and help you prepare your dinners.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom features a great design with a walk-in closet and luxurious ensuite bath.

Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the upper level.

Explore this beauty and be amazed.