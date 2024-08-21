Beauty of a bi-level in Glenwood

The perfect bi-level awaits you in charming Glenwood.

With three generous-sized bedrooms and two baths, the family is certainly well-accommodated, especially with ample closets.

An eat-in kitchen features ceramic tile flooring and abundant counter and cabinet space.

The formal dining room opens to a spacious back deck.

A huge living room highlights stunning views of Mountain Creek.

The lower level boasts a family room with a wood-burning stove and ceiling fan.

An office on this lower level has the potential for a fourth bedroom with a closet and half-bath.

An extra-long one-car garage houses your ride and stores your treasures.

Other perks include hardwood floors under neutral carpeting, cooling central air, updated windows and a newer Roth oil tank.

Welcome home to Glenwood and a private sandy beach at Vernon Valley Lake.