Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates

This fabulous four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has been lovingly and meticulously maintained by the original owner. On almost an acre, the home is updated with natural gas, has a new furnace and central air (2026) and a new hot water heater in 2024.

The kitchen has all the bells and whistles for the family chef while the spacious family room features a wood burning fireplace. The serene primary suite is a perfect sanctuary with three more generously-sized bedrooms. A full walk-out basement and two car garage make life a little easier.

A gorgeous in-ground pool provides summer relief, entertaining and encourages fun staycations.

A well thought fenced-in side yard away from the pool offers an excellent play area or spot for pets.

A classic home to make your very own.