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Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates

| 08 May 2026 | 12:10
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates
    Center Hall Colonial in Orchard Estates

This fabulous four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home has been lovingly and meticulously maintained by the original owner. On almost an acre, the home is updated with natural gas, has a new furnace and central air (2026) and a new hot water heater in 2024.

The kitchen has all the bells and whistles for the family chef while the spacious family room features a wood burning fireplace. The serene primary suite is a perfect sanctuary with three more generously-sized bedrooms. A full walk-out basement and two car garage make life a little easier.

A gorgeous in-ground pool provides summer relief, entertaining and encourages fun staycations.

A well thought fenced-in side yard away from the pool offers an excellent play area or spot for pets.

A classic home to make your very own.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 11 Hearthstone Dr., Sussex, NJ -Vernon Twp.
Price: $614,999
Taxes: $11,513
Agent: Christine Marotta, Mountain Properties
Agent’s Cell: 973-902-9186