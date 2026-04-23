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Chamber toasts the stars

Vernon. The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce held its Toast to the Stars Awards luncheon at the Minerals Hotel on April 21.

Vernon /
| 23 Apr 2026 | 02:50
    Enterpreneur of the Year Award went to Charles Kuperus, Tire King. Pictured is his son, John Kuperus, who accepted the award on his father's behalf.
    Enterpreneur of the Year Award went to Charles Kuperus, Tire King. Pictured is his son, John Kuperus, who accepted the award on his father's behalf. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Quality in Business Award went to Dominick's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Pictured are Jamie LaCouture and Sal Lombardo, owner of Domenick's.
    Quality in Business Award went to Dominick's Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria. Pictured are Jamie LaCouture and Sal Lombardo, owner of Domenick's. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)