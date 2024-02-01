Charming Glenwood Cape Cod

This lovely two-bedroom, one-bathroom is in the desirable neighborhood of Vernon Valley Lakes.

You’ll love the updated kitchen, large walk-in closet, mini split AC, stunning new Trex deck and all the future possibilities of the bonus room.

Life is grand when you can relish the outdoors and the lake’s amenities as well as all the activities of Vernon Township and the Village of Warwick, N.Y.

The home is also close to the historic Appalachian Trail.

With a priced-to-sell price tag and low taxes, it deserves a look see.