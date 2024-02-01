x
Charming Glenwood Cape Cod

VERNON. Each week's featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers.

Vernon /
| 01 Feb 2024 | 05:34
This lovely two-bedroom, one-bathroom is in the desirable neighborhood of Vernon Valley Lakes.

You’ll love the updated kitchen, large walk-in closet, mini split AC, stunning new Trex deck and all the future possibilities of the bonus room.

Life is grand when you can relish the outdoors and the lake’s amenities as well as all the activities of Vernon Township and the Village of Warwick, N.Y.

The home is also close to the historic Appalachian Trail.

With a priced-to-sell price tag and low taxes, it deserves a look see.

Essential Information
Address: 828 Route 517, Glenwood (Vernon Township)
Price: $270,000
Taxes: $5,709 (2023)
Agent: Ryan Matthews, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gross & Jansen, Realtors
Agent’s cell: 973-303-9752