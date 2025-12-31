Classic ranch nestled in nature

Nature lovers take notice, this classic ranch lake home awaits your approval with three generously-sized bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths.

With an open layout floor plan, you’ll enjoy the comfort and total benefit of the updated kitchen and bath, the expansive deck, spacious corner lot and more than ample parking, shed, hardwood floors and partially finished walk-out basement with a cozy wood burning stove perfect for those chilly winter nights.

All appliances are also included.

Enjoy the beauty of Sussex County’s nature while just minutes away from the Great Gorge Ski Area, restaurants, parks, trails and the historic town of Warwick.

Low taxes will entice you as well.