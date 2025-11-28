Colonial rests on serene cul-de-sac

Classic charm and thoughtful updates describe this listing to perfection. The first floor possesses a bright, spacious layout accenting the living room, dining area, laundry room and cozy family room with fireplace.

The kitchen calls to the family chef boasting a new Bosch dishwasher, loads of cabinet space and a pantry closet.

You’ll truly enjoy the heated year-round Florida room as your own personal refuge.

Heading upstairs, five generously-sized bedrooms greet you with the primary bedroom offering its own private bath.

Improvements include a new water softener, a two car garage and plenty of parking spots, plus natural gas.

Close to everything, you’ll relish your new home in Vernon Township.