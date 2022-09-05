Country comfort everyone can enjoy

Welcome home to the “Country House” mode home, in a beautiful setting with an 18-by-36-foot inground pool, basketball area, large deck, private backyard and the house! Your family will love living in this four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home where there’s more than enough room for everyone! Stretch out and relax and rest easy knowing there are many areas made just for that purpose.

A luxurious master bedroom suite complete with master bath is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day at work. Everything you have been looking for and more is readily available in this show home! Step inside and take note of this meticulously maintained home with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, formal living room, sunken family room, center isle eat-in kitchen complete with granite countertops and breakfast nook, formal dining room, butler’s pantry and so much more! A great flowing floor plan with well-proportioned rooms makes entertaining a breeze. Everything is done with you in mind, so you enjoy the convenience of life in this gracious home with its first-floor laundry, central air conditioning, natural gas and spacious yard with well over an acre of land and a one-car attached garage. A full walk-out basement adds yet another option for entertaining guests. There’s also a spacious family room complete with beautiful stone hearth fireplace serving as the focal point of the room.

This home truly has everything you’ve been dreaming about! Don’t waste another minute dreaming. Contact Pam Willard for an appointment so you can see this one in person by calling 973-729-7141 and get ready to make yourself at home!