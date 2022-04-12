Enjoy stunning views from the links

A picture perfect home awaits at Crystal Springs.

Discriminating buyers can’t help but be impressed by this stunning three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home located on a cul-de-sac with all the amenities you have been hungering for so that you can treat your family to a year-round vacation.

Everything has already been done with you in mind from the mature landscaping in the front to the rear of the home, backing up to the golf course for the big win. Here’s a home that has room to spare with two family rooms on the first floor.

Entertaining is a breeze. Your guests can spread out and easily circulate throughout this fine home with plenty of room for the kids to go off on their own while adult conversation takes place in the opposite direction.

A full finished walkout basement adds even more storage and entertaining space. A spacious eat-in kitchen featuring stainless steel Boshe appliances, custom tile, cabinets galore, center island and recessed lighting is a chef’s delight. A separate dining area allows even more options for a sit down meal. Cathedral ceilings and a gorgeous fireplace add a touch of class that sets this home apart. The master bedroom suite is a delight with walk-in closet, a huge soaking tub and separate stall shower.

Another bonus feature is the two-car attached garage with garage door opener plus central air. Amenities on site include an indoor and outdoor pool, exercise room, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Treat your family to a lavish lifestyle in this wonderful community.

Contact Christine Marotta for an appointment by calling 973-902-9186.