The Green Team New Jersey Realty 2021 Yearly Sales Leader has been in this category several times before.

Not only is Keren Gonen the 2021 Yearly Sales Leader, but with over $22 Million in sales, Gonen is the first sales associate to reach the Sapphire level. This new level was created to recognize those with a sales volume of $20 to 30 Million.

Gonen works hard, and it shows. She has been the sales leader at GTNJR for the past 8 quarters. In fact, Gonen was the Yearly Sales Leader when she first joined Green Team New Jersey Realty in 2017. Then, in 2020 she joined the MVP Circle with over $10 Million in sales volume. In addition, Gonen received the NJ Realtors Platinum Circle of Excellence Award, She is in the top 20 of all agents in Sussex County.

Keren has been featured in Top Agent Magazine, What’s more, she was recognized in a National Honors Program by Broker’s Agent Advisor.

Gonen can be reached at 551-262-4062. Green Team New Jersey Realty is located at 293 Route 94, Vernon N.J.