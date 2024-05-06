Hef’s Hut reopening celebrated renovation, revised menu

Hef’s Hut, a bar and grill at the Great Gorge in Vernon, hosted a grand reopening event in honor of its recent remodel and menu revamp.

The celebration was April 26, with more than 120 guests sampling the new menu and an assortment of specialty cocktails.

Vernon Mayor Anthony Rossi and Stephanie Scilingo, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, joined representatives from the Great Gorge for the ribbon cutting.

“Hef’s Hut is not just for golfers - with an incredible menu, cocktails, entertainment and a view, there’s something here for all tastes,” said David Killin, general manager, the Great Gorge.

“We were thrilled to have so many members of our community join us to celebrate our grand reopening and the feedback on the new creations our culinary team worked so hard to bring to life was phenomenal.”

Attendees enjoyed free food samples from Hef’s Hut’s new menu, featuring a variety of new dishes, such as Bruschetta, Texas Lollipop Bites, Mini Philly Cheesesteaks, Mini Chicken Sandwiches and Mini Quarry Steak samples.

All beverages were at 50 percent off.

“We’ve carefully crafted a menu that combines beloved classics with fresh, innovative dishes and cocktails,” said Cyrus Matencio, head chef at Hef’s Hut. “We aimed to create a diverse and updated menu that has something for everyone.

“Whether you’re coming by for a meal after a round of golf, relaxing after an adventure at TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park, catching live music or celebrating a special occasion, we’re thrilled to share our new offerings with you.”

The reopening festivities included a raffle where prizes included a round of golf, a dinner at Hef’s Hut and a three-hour adventure at TreEscape Aerial Adventure Park.

Hef’s Hut’s renovation is highlighted by a new modern, contemporary design. The interior boasts an open bright dining area with multiple seating options and the exterior has a 2,000-square-foot patio with additional seating overlooking a breathtaking view of Vernon Valley.

Throughout the year, Hef’s Hut provides guests with activities, such as cornhole and dart boards, and in the winter months, a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

Hef’s Hut is at 414 County Road 517 in Vernon, next door to the Great Gorge Golf Club pro shop.