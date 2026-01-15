Home provides peaceful country living

Nestled on almost four acres of beautiful level property, this classic Sussex ranch style home blends open yard with wooded privacy as it backs up to state land.

With three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, this charming home offers a warm and inviting layout with the kitchen representing the heart of the home. The cozy living room is nicely anchored by the stone hearth fireplace. An oversized two car garage is connected by a workshop and an ideal three season porch complete with a woodburning fireplace. The unfinished walk-out basement is full and ready for future potential. Also on the property are a private deck/patio and a dog run.

The huge yard is excellent for gardening, play or creative outdoor spaces.

This home is brimming with potential and ready for the next chapter.