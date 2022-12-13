Immaculate home with plenty of privacy

You want privacy?

Here’s a property that has everything you’ve been asking for at a great price.

Federal land surrounds this immaculate three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath center hall colonial.

There are plenty of large windows throughout, filling this home with so much natural light plus soaring ceilings in the entrance foyer and French doors leading to the large living room.

Open the house to a huge kitchen with custom maple cabinetry and plenty of counterspace, including a breakfast bar and sliders to the deck.

The kitchen opens to the huge dining room with wood-burning fireplace plus an oversized family room on the main level.

The second floor offers three large bedrooms, including a huge primary bedroom with double-door entrance, a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and an en-suite bathroom with jetted tub, stall shower and a double sink vanity.

There’s even a finished basement, offering an additional playroom and two huge storage rooms.

The deck leads to a paver-block patio with built-in firepit and fenced-in yard. There’s an additional yard area that lies outside the fenced-in area.

Other must-have items include hardwood floors, central air, a covered front porch, oversized two car garage and so much more!

This home is in move-in ready condition so you can make yourself at home.

Contact Karen Glowacki for an appointment by calling 973-764-5555