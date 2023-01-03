Lake house has divine design, is priced to sell

A one-of-a-kind lake house is just waiting to be discovered in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon.

Don’t miss another amazing year at the lake!

This home is priced to sell and comes with a whole new lifestyle included.

Imagine living just one and a half blocks from the club house, beach, docks and playground!

Your lake dues afford you more than access to the lake - it’s a whole lifestyle of activities and amenities for you and your family to enjoy.

This home has a divine design; the attention to detail is evident at every vantage point.

Take note of the gorgeous kitchen and baths with quartz counters, custom tile work, an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace!

Andersen windows and sliders make it easy to enjoy the best of the outdoors when you’re snuggling before a roaring fire.

This home is just minutes away from everything you want to see and everywhere you want to be, so you can enjoy the best of Sussex County living with ease.

Nearby adventures include a waterpark, skiing, golf, lakes, hiking, biking and wineries.

Farm-to-table stands, horseback riding, and close proximity to shopping and historic Warwick are among the offerings here.

A quick closing is possible.

If interested, contact Christine Marotta for an appointment to see this not-to-be-missed home by calling 973-827-6767.